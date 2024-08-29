The Pitt football team opens up its season on Saturday afternoon at home against Kent State. The Panthers will be led by Alabama football transfer Eli Holstein. Holstein committed to the Crimson Tide out of high school and was on the Alabama team for one season after graduating high school in 2023. He transferred to Pitt in the offseason, and he will be the starter on Saturday.

“Sources: Pitt redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein will open the season as Pitt’s starter against Kent State,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “He’s an Alabama transfer who is a former Top 30 overall recruit in ESPN’s Class of 2023 rankings.”

As a recruit, Eli Holstein was the #88 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He was the #8 QB in the class and the #5 player in the state of Louisiana. Holstein attended Zachary High School in Zachary, Louisiana. He didn't play when he was with the Alabama football team, but here is what 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks had to say about Holstein in his high school scouting report:

“Big build with verified growth up to 6-foot-4 from sophomore to junior offseasons,” Brooks wrote. “Already was good-sized but appears to have hit a spurt. Excellent combine testing athleticism proven multiple times over two offseasons. Very good combine speed and lateral agility with exceptionally high testing score (133+ SPARQ at Elite 11 Las Vegas in May 2022). Effective in the short-to-intermediate passing game thanks to plus velocity. Shows window-fitting ability in those situations. Typically accurate and consistent to those levels. Improved runner as a junior with noticeably better functional athleticism as a scrambler. Not a dancer in a play-extending sense, but climbs the pocket very well and shows some straight-line burst when deciding to tuck and run. Athletic enough to keep defenses honest and get a designed run here and there. Displays requisite arm strength with field-stretching ability of 50-plus yards. Very good production as a junior with encouraging INT rate (one every 52+ throws). Extremely high arm strength / velocity capacities, but could be still growing into larger frame. Often loads up to unleash deep balls. Sometimes uses a big wind-up and can quicken delivery in general. Field athleticism does not always reflect elite testing data. Now two inches taller with continued outstanding combine performance, may have flipped the script on floor vs. ceiling discussion. Possesses high-upside tools / data points and still developing technical acumen. Projects as a high-major QB prospect who could become a multi-year starter with NFL Draft potential.”

Alabama is one of top programs in the country, so it says a lot that Holstein originally played there.

Pitt football is two days away from its opener

The long college football offseason is over and the season is underway. Pitt football will begin its season on Saturday against Kent State, and that is when we will see Eli Holstein in action for the first time. As one of the top QBs in his class, he should be able to have success at the college level. We never saw him play when he was with Alabama football, so it will be exciting to see him take his first college snaps on Saturday.

Pitt and Kent State will get going at 12:00 ET on Saturday from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The game will be airing on ESPNU, and the Panthers are favored by 24.5 points.