Georgia football entered Saturday's heavyweight showdown against Alabama football in Tuscaloosa with zero touchdowns allowed through three games.

That touchdown-less streak to start the season for the Bulldogs' defense did not last long versus the Crimson Tide, as Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe found the end zone with his legs for a seven-yard touchdown in just the opening drive of the highly anticipated all-SEC matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama football came out firing vs. Georgia

Georgia had given up just 18 points in its first three games of the season, all via field goals. The Bulldogs woke up on Saturday ranked fourth in the nation overall with just 7.5 points per game and eighth with 236.0 total yards per contest. Alabama football, however, had already scored 21 points in the first quarter alone of the Georgia game.

Milroe followed up his initial touchdown run with a TD toss to running back Jam Miller. With just a little over two minutes remaining in the opening period, Alabama football wide receiver Germie Bernard rushed for a seven-yard touchdown to add to the Crimson Tide's shocking early lead over the No. 2 Bulldogs.

Milroe went perfect in the first quarter, going 8-of-8 for 113 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. He also paced the team in the quarter with 42 rushing yards and a touchdown on just six carries.

Based on what transpired in the first period, it looked like Alabama football came up with a perfect game plan to counter Georgia's stout stop unit.

The No. 4 Alabama football defense is not too shabby either, having allowed just 26 points in the previous three games to start the 2024 season. That includes the Crimson Tide's 42-10 demolition job of the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison on Sep. 14.

After this home game against Georgia, Alabama will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Oct. 5 in FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.