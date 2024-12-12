Under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, who was fresh off of a National Championship Game appearance with Washington last season, the Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2024 regular season with a 9-3 record. Down to the wire, the Tide were in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth, but on Selection Sunday, the SMU Mustangs got the nod over Alabama for the final spot in the newly-expanded 12-team field.

Alabama missing out on the College Football Playoff opened the door for many of their starters to decide, like many players nowadays do, that they wouldn't be participating in the team's ensuing bowl game. However, that doesn't apply to veteran quarterback Jalen Milroe, a 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist who had something of a down season in 2024. Before heading to the NFL, Milroe hopes to leave Alabama with one more ‘mission' accomplished.

The Crimson Tide will be facing the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl, giving both Kalen DeBoer and Alabama the chance to exact some sort of revenge on the team that prevented both programs from winning a National Championship last season. For Milroe, the game will be about adding to his Alabama legacy.

Jalen Milroe is 203 passing yards shy of surpassing Mac Jones for sixth on Alabama's all-time passing list, and with a five-touchdown performance — a tough ask against a Michigan defense that recently held the high-scoring Ohio State Buckeyes to just 10 points — he could end up 5th in Alabama history in passing touchdowns. Milroe also leads all Alabama quarterbacks in career rushing touchdowns. Going out with a victory over the Wolverines on would be the icing on the cake.