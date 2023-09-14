Urban Meyer saw pretty much exactly what everyone else did from Jalen Milroe while watching Texas' upset of Alabama football last week. While the former Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach knows the Crimson Tide's new starting quarterback is loaded with talent, Meyer left Week 2 believing Milroe has a lot of work to do before becoming a consistent passer.

“I watched that game. What a talented player, but just he struggles consistently throwing the ball,” he said of Milroe on Urban's Take With Tim May., per Peter Warren of On3. “There were guys open and, and (he was) unable to hit him. I can’t remember who they play this week, but any time you lose a game, especially at places like Ohio State or Alabama, you gotta reset everything. It’s unfortunate. It’s just the way it is. Life in the big city. You lose a game and everything’s got to be re-checked. You know, what happened?”

Milroe struggled through the air last Saturday in just his third career start, barely completing half his throws while matching his two touchdown passes with a pair of rough interceptions. The sophomore signal-caller showed off a beautiful deep ball and strong arm against the Longhorns, but is clearly still finding his way playing from the pocket and going through multiple progressions before taking off to run. Milroe's accuracy was erratic from the opening kick, too.

Many called for Milroe's benching before the Longhorns were finished with their 34-24 win over the Crimson Tide. Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner has ample experience against top-level competition, while redshirt freshman Ty Simpson was a five-star recruit in the class of 2022. It stands to reason that both will push Milroe for snaps if his labors throwing the ball continue.

Entering Saturday's road matchup with South Florida, though, Nick Saban has announced no plans to move on from Milroe as Alabama football's starter.