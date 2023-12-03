Alabama football player, Jermain Burton, hilariously trolled Georgia fans with a crude gesture after winning the SEC Championship.

Alabama football just took it to the No. 1 seed Georgia Bulldogs, putting a massive wrench in the CFB rankings. However, all eyes are on star wide receiver, Jermaine Burton, due to his antics after the game.

Burton was seen in the endzone taunting Georgia fans after Alabama football took home the SEC championship. He hilariously used some crude hand gestures to catch fans' attention, according to Bobby Andrews of UGA Sports.

“Former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton trolls the Georgia student section while his team celebrates at midfield.”

Perhaps Burton still has some ill will towards Georgia. He definitely made it a point to let the fanbase know how he feels after Alabama football clinched the SEC championship. For the most part, college football fans found Burton's actions to be classless.

“Such a class act lol.”

Even Alabama football fans weren't impressed by Burton's gestures.

“I'm an Alabama fan… cannot stand this guy.”

Jermaine Burton finished Saturday's game with just two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. He's been a rather consistent option for the Crimson Tide. Burton finished the regular season with a career high of 749 receiving yards. He's been a deep threat for the Alabama football team this year, as he's averaging 22.7 yards per catch.

We'll see if he'll play a big role for the Alabama football team or not. As of now, it's not entirely clear if the Crimson Tide will be in the playoffs. There's also a chance he returns for another year instead of entering the NFL Draft.