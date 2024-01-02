Alabama football coach Nick Saban is hoping his team had finished just a little better at the Rose Bowl.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has a wish he wanted granted after seeing his team fall in the Rose Bowl to Michigan on Monday night. Saban said he wishes his team could have played a little better and given Saban a coveted Rose Bowl victory that he wanted so much.

“I just wish that we could have finished a little better, but it was a great experience (more) for our players, and we really appreciate all the Rose Bowl folks who did a wonderful job of creating some really, really fine hospitality for us all week long,” Saban said after the game, per The Athletic.

Nick Saban spent his earlier days coaching in the Big Ten Conference, a league where the champion goes to the Rose Bowl game. Saban spent several years coaching at Michigan State, but never got to win a Rose Bowl while he was at that school. He did win one while at Alabama in the 2020 season. Saban reiterated after losing to Michigan how much he respects the Rose Bowl game.

“That was always special,” Nick Saban added.

Alabama fell to Michigan in an epic overtime game, 27-20. Alabama got stopped on a fourth down play just a few yards shy of the end zone, ending their national championship hopes. Alabama football had snuck into the College Football Playoff this season after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship. Alabama closes out the year with a 12-2 record. The school hasn't won a national championship since the 2020 season.

Michigan moves on to the national championship game against Washington. The two teams face off on Monday.