Does a three-loss Alabama team deserve inclusion in the College Football Playoff? With a win in this year's Iron Bowl against Auburn, four wins in their last five games, and key victories over Georgia, Missouri and LSU, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer earnestly made the case for his team to advance to the CFP, per The Next Round.

“Everyone's aware of our schedule. I don't know the exact stats, but I know we beat four top-25 teams throughout the year. And I don't know out of how many has done that. When you talk about the schedule and what it is week to week, it's just a grind. Having to come back every week, (the SEC) is the only conference that has to do that. It's ours.

“That's what I'd say. And we've won five of our last six. We've been playing physical football. I think we've continued to excel in that area. We're what the game's all about. I think those are two pretty big deals. We beat some high-quality teams.”

DeBoer mistakenly said Alabama football has won five of its last six games, but it has won just four of its last six, with the two losses coming against Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe finished the Iron Bowl with three rushing touchdowns, giving him 20+ on the season. He became the first SEC quarterback to do so since Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel did it in 2012, along with Tim Tebow and Cam Newton previously.

Alabama football a lock for College Football Playoff

At No. 13 in both the CFP and AP Top 25, there's almost no way the Crimson Tide will be excluded after the conference championship games. No. 6 Miami lost this week and could drop out. The ACC's conference championship game between No. 9 SMU and No. 12 Clemson will assuredly eliminate the losing team from the College Football Playoff.

Most of what DeBoer asserted can be easily debunked. The Big 10 has been the more dominant conference this year, with three teams in the top four and four in the top 10.

Before the Iron Bowl, former Alabama football star Mark Ingram talked up his alma mater to be included in the CFP.

“I see Alabama football getting back on track in this Iron Bowl, man,” Ingram said. “Cause there’s a lot of chirp going on, I don’t know if you’ve been hearing it, man, but there’s been a lot of chirp on the Auburn side. They’re saying this, they’re saying Ryan Williams ain’t one of them guys, they’re saying Jalen Milroe ain’t one of them guys.

“Saying ‘Bama ain’t one of them guys. It’s going on in the media, they poppin’ they stuff. But hey I know ‘Bama, they just getting ready. They behind the scenes. They gotta bounce back, man. Because the last week was a detrimental loss, man. So if you want any hope, at all, or possibly even being one of the three-loss teams to get in, you’ve gotta dominate this weekend in the Iron Bowl.”