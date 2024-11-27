ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a massive upset against Oklahoma, where they only scored three points. Then, Auburn is coming off a thrilling win against Texas A&M in four overtimes. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Auburn-Alabama prediction and pick.

Auburn-Alabama Last Game – Matchup History

Alabama has won four straight in this series, with its last loss coming in 2019. Last year, Alabama beat Auburn, 27-24, on the road, with Jalen Milroe completing a last-second touchdown on a fourth-and-long. Alabama enters this matchup with very faint College Football Playoff hopes still alive, but they need help, while Auburn needs a win to become bowl-eligible.

Overall Series: Alabama leads 50-37-1

Here are the Auburn-Alabama College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Auburn-Alabama Odds

Auburn: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +330

Alabama: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers have been very inconsistent on offense. They are averaging 29 points and 432.2 yards per game. Payton Thorne has been key to this offense under center. He has 2,412 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a 63.4% completion percentage. The receiving corps has also been solid, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith leads with 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 42 receptions. Then, Jarquez Hunter has been great in the backfield, with 1,145 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 174 carries. This offense has been inconsistent all year, but they have playmakers. They finally showed up last week against Texas A&M, and now this is a massive challenge against Alabama. The Crimson Tide's defense has been solid, but Auburn has the playmakers to cause issues.

Auburn's defense has talent, but they have been inconsistent this year. They are allowing 319.3 yards and 20.7 points per game. They are solid against both the run and pass. They are allowing 209.1 yards through the air and then 110.2 yards on the ground. Alabama's offense is predicated on the run with Jam Miller, Justice Haynes, and Jalen Milroe. This will be a huge matchup because Milroe does everything for Alabama. They have the ability to slow this offense down, but Alabama is going to be mad after the showing they had last week against Oklahoma.

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Crimson Tide offense has been inconsistent. They are averaging 419.6 yards and 36.2 points per game. Jalen Milroe has been a solid fit in Kalen DeBoer's offense but has also had his fair share of growing pains. He has 2,396 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 65% completion percentage. Milroe is also the team's leading rusher with 615 yards and 17 touchdowns on 135 carries. Then, Jam Miller is just behind him with 557 yards and seven touchdowns on 107 carries. Finally, the key for the Crimson Tide through the air is freshman phenom Ryan Williams. He has 804 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 42 receptions. This offense needs to get back on track after last week, and the Auburn defense might be the perfect spot for them. Alabama should be able to find success on the ground and through the air against the Tigers' defense.

Alabama's defense has been inconsistent this season and has had more questions than it has had since Nick Saban was in Tuscaloosa. They are allowing 324.7 yards and 17.5 points per game. They are solid against the pass but have struggled against the run this year. They allow 181.2 yards through the air and then 143.5 yards on the ground. Auburn has weapons in the passing game, but the key matchup is how this Alabama defense defends Jarquez Hunter and the Auburn ground game. Hunter is one of the best running backs in the country, so if Alabama can slow him down then Auburn is in for a rough time this season.

Final Auburn-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Auburn is on a high after their massive upset against Texas A&M last week, while Alabama is in desperate need of a bounceback after their performance against Oklahoma. These two teams also hate each other, which adds fuel to the fire. However, Alabama is the better team and has the advantage at home. Jalen Milroe is the difference maker and should play well against this Auburn defense. I think Alabama will come out angry after last week. Alabama wins and covers at home to keep their very faint College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Final Auburn-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -11.5 (-110)