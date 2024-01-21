Alabama football and Kalen DeBoer add much-needed Washington transfer, bolstering the offensive line in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer has landed All-Pac-12 Second Team offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, per The Athletic. The redshirt freshman started all 15 games for the Washington Huskies, under DeBoer last season. After waiting on the sideline to hear his number called his freshman year, Brailsford got the chance to be the starting center for a championship-contending team in his second year.

Washington produced one of the best offensive lines in the nation, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaving the game unscathed for much of the season. Next to the prestigious All-Pac-12 award, Brailsford was also on the Freshman All-America team and was a Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalist. Despite him being young in his college career, Brailsford is one of the best centers in the country.

This is a phenomenal addition to DeBoer's squad as he looks to rebuild Alabama football's roster, following the departure of key players. With the retirement of Nick Saban, DeBoer was left trying to glue together the pieces that he left. The Crimson Tide had a wave of players enter the transfer portal, including starting center Seth McLaughlin.

It's going to take time for DeBoer to get a feel for the recruiting in the south, but for right now it's important to get instant-impact players from the Huskies and build off the roster he left in Seattle. Brailsford has three years of eligibility remaining. The future of Alabama football is unknown, but DeBoer is playing the long game. He knows there's a standard in Tuscaloosa and players like Brailsford can live up to that.