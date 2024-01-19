Former 4-star recruit reunites with Kalen DeBoer at Alabama

Kalen DeBoer may be the 2023 AP Coach of the Year, an undeniable program igniter and the fastest rising leader in the sport today, but he is not Nick Saban. Hence, many Alabama football players who originally committed to play for the seven-time national champion are entering the transfer portal. The new man in charge, however, is restocking his talent supply a bit by bringing in someone from his recent past.

Former Washington quarterback Austin Mack is deciding to follow the man who originally recruited him and is now an official member of the Crimson Tide, per On3.com's Hayes Fawcett. A program that entered last season riddled with questions regarding its QB room will now move ahead with a potentially bright future.

Mack, who committed to the Huskies last February as a four-star recruit, did not not see the field in 2023 due in large part to the presence of electric QB Michael Penix Jr. He has four years of eligibility remaining and should have a good opportunity to eventually vie for the starting job in Tuscaloosa.

Both Alabama and Washington were inevitably headed towards massive roster upheaval after their respective coaching changes, especially with the transfer portal rules being so convenient these days. DeBoer quickly engineered one of the most exciting offenses in the country while serving in Seattle, so Alabama football fans are coming into this new era with lofty expectations.

The Tide's offense is in need of a renovation after some shaky outings this past season. Kalen DeBoer clearly believes Austin Mack could become a significant part of the solution.