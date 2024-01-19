Why shouldn't new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer look at his past players in the transfer portal?

Just when the transfer portal was slowly beginning to close, the retirement of legendary Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has prompted a new wave of players joining the fray. While Kalen DeBoer is an exceptional hire for the Crimson Tide, no one should fault the few players recruited by Saban who have already put their name in the portal.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond has not only entered the portal, but already found a new home after transferring to the University of Texas. Star freshmen safety Caleb Downs and offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor have announced their plans to transfer as well.

But there are plenty of players for DeBoer to pursue as well. He likely will be able to land a few marquee players who are in the portal at the moment. The question now becomes who will DeBoer be able to bring to Tuscaloosa? A few players in particular stand out as great options for DeBoer to bolster Alabama's roster in wake of Saban's retirement and related defections.

Jabbar Muhammad, Cornerback

If former Saban recruits are leaving the Alabama football program, how about DeBoer brings in some of his former players from Washington? One player who would make a big impact for the Tide cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who starred for the Huskies during their run to the CFP championship game. Not only did Muhammad rack up two sacks and nab three interceptions last season, but he was a truly lockdown cover man.

Washington CB Jabbar Muhammad this season: 🟣 576 Coverage Snaps

🟣 2 TDs Allowed

🟣 3 INTs | 11 PBUs

🟣 62.3 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/X76R0yYinJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 6, 2024

Muhammad routinely accepted the challenge of defending the opposing team's best receiver and held his own. Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin might be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Muhammad held up well against him.

Jabbar Muhammad vs Troy Franklin🍿 pic.twitter.com/ti7JzVeVDw — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 2, 2023

Muhammad is a great player and the Tide are going to need replenishment in their secondary. Downs is already in the portal and was Alabama's best player in defensive backfield last season as a freshman safety. He earned that status despite the presence of star corners Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, both of whom might hear their name called in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

It would make a lot of sense for the Tide to bring in Muhammad. They need reinforcements at cornerback and their head coach clearly knows what Muhammad is capable of. DeBoer has to find a way to get him to Tuscaloosa.

Parker Brailsford, Offensive Lineman

If DeBoer and Alabama can't snag one former Husky, maybe they can land different one out of the portal. Parker Brailsford is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman who started 15 games for Washington last season. He began as the Huskies' right tackle before switching to center later this season. Brailsford was named Second Team All-Pac-12 and has multiple years of eligibility remaining. He is going to be a very hot commodity on the transfer recruiting trail.

Much like the Tide's predicament in the secondary, they could use help at offensive line, too. Proctor is already in the portal, and stalwart right tackle JC Latham is on track to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Offensive line is another position group for Alabama that needs replenishment. Brailsford isn't just talented, but also brings familiarity with the Tide's new head coach. He would be a great get for DeBoer and company.