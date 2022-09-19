Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide just keep on winning on and off the field. In its latest victory, Alabama football scored yet another four-star recruit, with defensive lineman Jordan Renaud deciding to take his talents to Tuscaloosa.

BREAKING: 4⭐️ Top247 DL Jordan Renaud has committed to Nick Saban and Alabama 🐘🐘 The Tide add to their No. 1 recruiting class in the country! pic.twitter.com/Q3Zc7zjLpX — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 19, 2022

Renaud shared his excitement over the decision he made, saying that that he was not able to turn away the “glitz and the glamour of Bama.”

Via Hank South of BamaOnline:

“Let me just be for real. I feel like me personally, I picked Bama because it’s going to stretch me to the max,” Renaud told BamaOnLine. “Like, I don’t want anything to be handed to me. I feel like they get the best out of their players. I feel like a lot of people just see the glitz and the glamour of Bama being Alabama But they’re grinding in the dark and in the mud at night when the lights are off and doing it like that.”

According to 247 Sports, Alabama football now has a total of 21 commits for its 2023 class, including four five-stars and 13 four-stars. The Crimson Tide have also won the commitments of four three-stars. Before choosing Alabama football, Renaud got offers from the South Carolina Gamecocks, TCU Horned Frogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Texas Longhorns, who are second on the rankings with more total commits (23) than Alabama but have fewer five stars with three.

Alabama football has always been a recruitment juggernaut under Nick Saban, who loses top collegiate talents every year but also replenishes the roster with another bunch of highly-touted newcomers.