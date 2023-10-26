Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has chimed in on the alleged attendance of a Michigan staffer amid the recent sign-stealing fiasco. Saban said the NFL allowed scouts to attend NCAA games back in the day. However, that rule has changed, per Tuscaloosa News' Nick Kelly.

“First of all, I don't know anything about anybody coming to the SEC Championship Game or whatever. I don't have a lot of information or background on all this sign-stealing stuff. I'm focused on our team,” Nick Saban said on Wednesday.

“I know back in the old days when I was in the NFL, there was a time you could send our scouts, scout a game, personnel and that type of thing. I don't think it was geared toward sign-stealing. That was allowed. They changed that rule,” Saban added.

With the sign-stealing scandal making headlines recently, Nick Saban, the face of Alabama football, is in favor of helmet communication. In that scenario, coaches can relay plays directly to the players instead of the traditional hand signals.

“You can't steal signs and do any of this stuff if you have a helmet communicator. I think it would be a good thing,” Nick Saban said.

The NCAA is probing deeper into the sign-stealing controversy that has rocked Michigan football. Michigan allegedly sent scouts to other stadiums to decode game day signals.

The Michigan staffer who has been making headlines recently is Connor Stalions. He admitted in a text exchange from two years ago he “stole opponent signals via television copy on game days. Connor Stalions then relayed the information to then-Michigan football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

Nick Saban and No. 9 Alabama football are on their bye week. They will take on No. 15 LSU football on November 4.