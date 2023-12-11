Five-star WR Ryan Williams has reclassified to the Class of 2024 and will be playing for Nik Saban and the Alabama football team.

The college football transfer portal is the talk of the sport right now, and there has been plenty of movement early on. The Alabama football team has yet to be active since they are preparing for the College Football Playoff after defeating Georgia in the SEC title game. But, Nici Saban and the Crimson Tide got a huge boost with five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams reclassifying to 2024, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams tells me he has Reclassified to the 2024 Class'

Williams spoke to Fawcett about the decision: “After careful consideration with family, I am making the decision to reclassify to the 2024 class. Roll Tide.”

Williams was named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022 and accumulated 80 touchdowns and 5,000 total yards over his three-year career, so the Alabama football program is getting a massive addition to next year's team.

The Alabama football team's 2024 class just got even better, and it includes five-star QB Julian Sayin and five-star Jaylen Mbakwe as well as Williams now. The five-star WR from Saraland, Alabama held plenty of offers, including from Oregon, Colorado, USC, Penn State, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida State, Michigan, and plenty of others, so he was a hot commodity on the recruiting front but chose to stay in Alabama and play for Nick Saban.

Year after year the Alabama football team has one of the top recruiting classes in the country, and 2024 will be no exception. After winning the SEC title and now earning a spot in the College Football Playoff, the 2024 talent on the roster looks loaded.