Throughout Nick Saban’s career in Alabama, the Crimson Tide has consistently been one of the best teams in college football. However, things have seemingly changed in the 2022 season. While ‘Bama has still been a damn good squad this season, more and more teams have found chinks in their supposedly invincible armor.

It all came to a head during Alabama’s game against their rivals, the LSU Tigers football team. The Tigers pulled off a massive upset against the Crimson Tide, winning in overtime with an insane 2-point conversion. The loss dropped Alabama to 7-2 for the season… putting them in unfamiliar territory ahead of the Iron Bowl. (via ESPN Stats and Info)

“Alabama has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010.”

The loss to LSU has put Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy this season. The Tigers’ win put them on top of their conference with a 5-1 record against other conference teams. With Selection Sunday fast approaching, Alabama needs to put their best foot forward in the next weeks to bounce back from this loss.

The next few for Alabama will determine their fate for the upcoming College Football Playoffs. They are scheduled to play Ole Miss and Austin Peay for the next two weeks before their annual Iron Bowl game against Auburn. Should they drop one of these three games… the Crimson Tide could find themselves on the outside looking in come playoff time.

It’s time for Bryce Young and Nick Saban to prove their mettle. Can they answer the call and give them a fighting chance for the College Football Playoffs.