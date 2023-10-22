The Alabama Crimson Tide knew they couldn't afford to lose to the Tennessee Volunteers if they were to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. It looked as though Alabama football was going to absorb an embarrassing loss at home and see their CFP chances circle down the drain Saturday at the hands of the visiting Tennessee Volunteers, but they finally got it together in the second half to pull off a 34-20 victory, while also making some sort of history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Alabama trailed by 13 points at halftime vs Tennessee and won. That's their largest halftime comeback at home since 1995 vs Southern Miss and the 3rd-largest halftime comeback at home in school history.”

Alabama had a slow start to the Volunteers game, as the Crimson Tide trailed the Vols by 13 points by the end of the first period. But once Alabama got going, there was no looking back for Jalen Milroe and company, particularly in the second half. The Crimson Tide scored the final 27 points of the game, all in the second half, while holding the Volunteers to a total of zero points in the last two quarters. Alabama finally moved in front following a five-yard touchdown run by Jase McClellan late in the third period.

The Crimson Tide remain undefeated in SEC play, but have one loss already this season, thanks to a 34-24 defeat at the hands of the Texas Longhorns at home on Sep. 9. A loss to the Volunteers would have been a back-breaking episode for Alabama's 2023 season. Instead, the Crimson Tide are looking at the prospect of getting back inside the Top 10 while also keeping their relative hopes alive for a CFP spot.