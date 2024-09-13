It was a scary situation Thursday night when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with another concussion during the loss to the Buffalo Bills, 31-10. One person who has seen the highs and lows of Tagovailoa has been former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban when the star was at the university who spoke about the injury on The Pat McAfee show.

“Tua is such a great competitor and he's a great person,” Saban said Friday. “I think Tua and his family should listen to all the medical evidence and they shouldn't be influenced by anybody else”