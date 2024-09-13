There is no doubt that it was a scary situation when Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa went down with another concussion during the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills Thursday night, 31-10. Having had almost a handful of concussions, there have been talks that Tagovailoa should retire from the game of football, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has a different point of view.

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on holding off Tua Tagovailoa retirement talk

The football world is reeling from the concussion suffered by Tagovailoa that sparked flashbacks of September of 2022 when the quarterback had to be carted off with a head injury. Fast forward to now and those retirement talks are still happening more than ever, but McDaniel would say to the media Friday that “bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him.”

“I think it would be so wrong of me to even sniff that subject,” McDaniel said via the team's transcripts. “And it’s more in line of actually caring about the human being and that’s something that entirely you’re talking about his career, right? His career is his, and that’s something that I really, really, really wish – I totally understand it and it’s not misplaced. I totally get how that’s where people want to go to. I just wish that people would for a second hear what I’m saying that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him, so I’m going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care, that that should be the last thing on your mind.”

“Because – what do you think if I were to answer that question, I’d be like, ‘All right, this is my thoughts on his career’ and he read it,” McDaniel continued. “If he agreed with it or he disagreed with it, either way I’ve just made him worse. So I’m not taking this opportunity. I don’t think it’s appropriate simply because of my care and regard, and I don’t think those types of conversations when you’re talking about somebody’s career – it probably is only fair that their career should be decided by them.”

Dolphins plans for the immediate future after Tua Tagovailoa's injury

This moment does come at an unfortunate time as Tagovailoa had a spectacular 2023 campaign where he led the league in passing with 4,624 yards to go with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. One of the more eye-opening statistics was that he played every game that season despite the long injury history.

It would lead to Tagovailoa and the Dolphins agreeing on a four-year, $212 million contract right before the start of the season. However, Tagovailoa's future is in doubt as McDaniel also answered the question of the quarterback room, saying they are confident in Skylar Thompson and they look to add another signal-caller.

“That started late last night and I think the way to best articulate where we’re at is the team and the organization are very confident in Skylar (Thompson) and see there was a reason he was our backup quarterback,” McDaniel said. “That being said, we will bring in someone. We’re just evaluating the pros and cons for the different situations and getting through all those possibilities to do the best thing for the team, but as it stands today, I’m expecting that Skylar is the next man up.”

The Dolphins next face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.