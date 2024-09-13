The Miami Dolphins are amid an intense Thursday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins find themselves down by just over 20 points with the third quarter winding down. However, the team became concerned with a more pressing issue after Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury.

The Dolphins had a fourth and short situation when Tagovailoa took the snap and scrambled out of the pocket for the first down. Yet, when he came in contact with a Bills defender, he took a hard shot to the head/neck area, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

Tagovailoa exited the game and was later ruled out with a concussion, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hopefully, the star quarterback will have a safe and efficient recovery from the ailment.

Players and fans showed support for Tagovailoa immediately after his injury. He has had a history of concussions, so concern for his health is warranted.

Before his injury, Tua Tagovailoa amassed 145 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He entered the game fresh off a stout 338-yard, one-touchdown performance in Buffalo's 20-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. It's tough to see Tagovailoa's momentum come to a halt.

Tagovailoa has played an integral part in Miami's offense. The fourth-year quarterback totaled a career-high 4,624 yards and 29 TDs in 2023, earning his first Pro Bowl appearance. It will be tough to replace his production, but the Dolphins will find a way to remain competitive.

Miami ended up losing Thursday night's game 31-10, causing them to fall to 1-1 on the season. The Dolphins had a tough time getting things going on both sides of the football against Buffalo, but there are still plenty of chances for the team to get back on track. Miami wants to stay strong in hopes of making a deeper playoff run at the end of the 2024-25 season.