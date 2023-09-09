With a primetime clash against no. 11 Texas looming, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban provided injury updates on a pair of Crimson Tide starters on the defensive side of the ball during an appearance on SEC Nation on Saturday. Saban said that both starting safeties Malachi Moore and Jaylen Key “have a chance to play in the game”, per Charlie Potter of On3 Sports.

Saban emphasized that Moore in particular has a better chance to play, given that he was able to log more practice sessions than Key during the week.

The Alabama football head coach said that he thinks Key will be a “gametime decision.” It was reported by ESPN's Chris Low that Moore was “expected to play”, so it's certainly encouraging news for the Crimson Tide defense that Saban echoed a similar sentiment.

Moore and Key each started for Alabama football in their season-opening victory over Middle Tennessee.

Saban and the Tide could certainly use both defensive backs against a Texas team featuring quarterback Quinn Ewers, who many pundits expect to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ewers and the Longhorns pushed the Tide to the absolute limit in last year's meeting in September, so any injuries on the defensive side of the ball for Alabama could make this game even more interesting.

Stay tuned for more injury updates on Moore and Key as kickoff for the Alabama-Texas football game inches closer.