The Alabama football program has a big clash coming up against Texas on Saturday, and head coach Nick Saban gave updates for three key defensive players.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell is good to go for Alabama football this week, according to Chase Goodbread of Crimson Cover. Nick Saban also said that cornerbacks Jaylen Key and Malachi Moore are able to practice today, according to Nick Kelly of Tuscaloosa News. Saban did not comment on how close they are to 100%.

“They're able to practice,” Saban said, via Charlie Potter of on3.com. “Just how much they're able to practice and how close to 100% they can get by game time will be the big question that we'll have to answer. that probably is not something we can comment until we get to that point.”

Having Jihaad Campbell ready to go is certainly good news for Alabama. However, the fact that Jaylen Key and Malachi Moore were able to practice is huge for Alabama's secondary.

Both Key and Moore were injured in the game against Middle Tennessee State. Moore left the game while blocking on a punt return in the second half, while Key was injured on kickoff coverage at the end of the second quarter.

This Saturday will be the first big test of the season for Alabama. If last year's game against Texas is any indication, it will likely be one of the best games of the weekend. This time Alabama will have home field advantage, so it will be interesting to see if that makes any difference. It seems that Saban will have a healthy defense heading into the matchup.