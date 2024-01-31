The Alabama football team hired Kalen DeBoer from Washington this January.

The Alabama football team wasted no time in replacing Nick Saban with Kalen DeBoer, the former head of the Washington Huskies' national runner-up football team out of the Pac-12.

With the Big Ten scheduled to add four Pac-12 teams to its conference next season including Washington, prevailing thought in some circles was that DeBoer was a candidate for the Michigan football job. Now, the latest coach of Alabama has revealed the truth about how it all happened.

Recently, Saban revealed his latest plans for sports post-retirement. Alabama football star turned Ohio State Buckeye Caleb Downs revealed how many calls he got before leaving Alabama in the transfer portal.

DeBoer Drops Truth Bomb on Michigan Job

Coach DeBoer shared the truth about whether or not he was considered for a job with the national championship winning Michigan Wolverines, the team that defeated Alabama in OT in the Rose Bowl before going on to defeat his Huskies in Houston, Texas for the national title.

“No. No. This was all about Alabama,” DeBoer said. “That would never have been anything that I would’ve been aware of. When you think about the timeline of how quickly things happened from a national championship game to two days later coach Saban retiring and the next day an interview and then hired. There just wasn’t a lot of time for anything. So it’s been a whirlwind and excited to be the head coach at Alabama.”

DeBoer's First Alabama Football Appearance of 2024

DeBoer will coach his first unofficial game for Alabama football on A-Day, set for April 13, 2024.

The spring game tradition marks the 15th practice for the Crimson Tide during the spring slate and will beheld at Bryant Denny Stadium.

Alabama football's homecoming game is scheduled for October 26 against Sugar Bowl Champion Missouri.