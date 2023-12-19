Alabama football is stacking depth to their defense for the 2024 season.

Alabama football is getting yet another outstanding player to join the team. Nick Saban's Crimson Tide is picking up former Texas A&M defensive star LT Overton from the transfer portal, per On3. Overton has two years of eligibility remaining.

Overton is a defensive lineman who was ranked as a five star recruit in the 2022 class. At Texas A&M, Overton recorded 48 tackles and a sack, while playing in more than 20 games. Several SEC schools wanted him, but Overton said Alabama stood out.

“Alabama was on it,” Overton said, per On3. “Right off the jump as soon as they saw I was in the portal, I got calls from Coach Roach and that’s where we started building back the relationship.”

Overton is a 6-foot-5, 265 pound defensive stud who will join an already talented 2024 Alabama football team. Overton joined the portal after Texas A&M football parted ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher in the midst of the 2023 season. He played his high school football in Georgia and was at one time considered the no.1 high school player in the country.

Alabama football is preparing for the College Football Playoff this season. Alabama is the no. 4 seed and playing no. 1 seed Michigan in a national semi-final game. The Crimson Tide are likely to lose several players on defense to the NFL Draft following the season, which will give a clearer picture to how much of a role Overton will be needed to play next season on the defensive line.

Alabama and Michigan play on Jan.1 at 5:00 Eastern in the Rose Bowl.