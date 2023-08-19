Nick Saban and Alabama football continue to dominate the college football recruiting game.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Alabama has garnered the commitment of class of 2024 safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr over Missouri, Auburn, and other schools that had made offers.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 Safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’0 190 S from Gadsden, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Missouri, Auburn, & others Is the son of former Alabama DB & 2012 NFL Draft 1st rounder Dre Kirkpatrick https://t.co/GEPLsEgLBf pic.twitter.com/4e7MZOT5H5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 18, 2023

Standing six feet tall and weighing in at 190 pounds, Kirkpatrick hails from Gadsden, Alabama, and is the son of another Crimson Tide defensive back, Dre Kirkpatrick, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.

This commitment comes at a time when things are as seemingly unstable, at least by Alabama standards, as they have been in quite some time for Nick Saban and company.

Following 2021/22's championship game defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide were unable to live up to lofty expectations a season ago, missing out on the college football playoff despite having two of the game's best players in Bryce Young and Will Anderson, both of whom have now taken their talents to the NFL.

This season will certainly be a litmus test for the future of Alabama football and whether or not they can go back to their dynastic ways of the last decade-plus.

According to 247 Sports, this latest commitment lands Alabama in the number four spot for the Class of 2024 recruitment rankings, behind Georgia, Ohio State, and Florida. The Tide currently have 18 commitments from that age bracket, and will certainly hope to keep adding to that tally as signing day approaches.

As for the immediate future, the Crimson Tide will kick things off for 2023 in just two short weeks versus Middle Tennessee.