Alabama football has all of the veteran and sage wisdom that they need with Nick Saban at the helm. Although, the Crimson Tide can never have too much of something. This is why they enlisted the help of legends like Ken Griffey Jr, Pete Rose, Doc Rivers, CL Shepherd, and Michael Strahan to impart their great knowledge of the game to college athletes. All of this happened before the college football season kicks off in the SEC.

Drawing inspiration from the legends of the game is one thing. But, most Alabama football fans know that Nick Saban takes things to a whole new level. He did exactly that by asking legends like Ken Griffey Jr to speak in his locker room. The end goal of the Tuscaloosa visit was to get the Crimson Tide hyped up such that they could be ready when the SEC season starts.

The MLB All-Star, NFL Hall of Famer, and even championship-winning NBA coach gave their own spin on igniting the spirits of the kids. But, CL Shepherd's speech awoke most of the Alabama football players in that locker room with his speech, via Nick Schultz of On 3 Sports.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You’re at Bama. Congratulations! But making it to the top and making it at the top are two different things. You’ve got to have a mindset shift. You’ve got to shift gears, bruh, and you’ve got to go to another level,” Shepherd said to the young men in that room.

He also added a suggestion so that their mental statuses could take a higher level, “It’s going to take decisive engagement on consistency, on purpose and on the result. And I want you to enjoy the journeys.”

That is a lot of star power and sage wisdom to get a squad ready.