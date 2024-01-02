Nick Saban had to clear the air.

It looked like the Alabama football squad was ready to march down the end zone and tie the game. But, that was not the case as Nick Saban called for Jalen Milroe to run for the six points. He was immediately held by the Michigan football defensive line which ended their hopes of a national title shot. A lot of questions were left in the minds of fans after the Rose Bowl ended which prompted the Alabama football head coach to answer them, via The Next Round.

“We didn't get a block, so it didn't work. We didn't execute it very well, and it didn't work. And they pressured. We thought they would pressure, but we thought we could gap them and block them and make it work. But it didn't,” was the insight that Nick Saban had after the failed play at fourth down.

Jalen Milroe was livid after the dying seconds of the Rose Bowl. The Alabama football squad was very close to winning the game in regulation. They were even closer to tying it up in overtime.

Apparently, the play call was designed for the squad if they were in a two-point conversion situation. They ran it against the Michigan football line and it all crumbled down. The thought process was that the Alabama football squad thought it would be the same as the post-touchdown play just because they were in the three-yard line.

After this Rose Bowl loss, the Alabama football program has now failed to make the national title for two years straight.