Nick Saban, Alabama football make history with 55-point demolition of Utah State

There’s a reason why Nick Saban’s Alabama football program is no. 1 in the nation. They showed exactly that on Saturday night as they demolished Utah State to start off the 2022 season.

Saban’s crew recorded a 55-0 win, with Bryce Young leading the way with five passing touchdowns and one rushing TD. The Alabama Crimson Tide exploded to a 17-point first quarter and never looked back. They also scored 24 points in the second and 14 in the third while shutting out the Aggies.

Of course Utah State is not the strongest opponent out there, but it is worth noting that Alabama football made a ton of history in their rather unprecedented win. According to 247 Sports, the win is the first time in 34 years that the Crimson Tide opened a season without allowing a point, with the last being a 37-0 destruction of Temple back in 1988.

Furthermore, the 55-point difference is the largest margin of victory they recorded in a season opener since Saban took over as head coach in 2007.

It was undoubtedly an incredible performance from Alabama football, and sure enough, Saban couldn’t be any happier with the result.

“I was really pleased with the way the players approached this game. I thought we had good energy. I thought we had good intensity. We had good preparation throughout the week. They’re sort of challenging in some of the things that they do, and I thought when the first group was in there, they did a really good job,” Saban shared.

However, Nick Saban emphasized that the Crimson Tide cannot relax despite the rather historic start. After all, they have a lot more to improve and there are tougher teams they are going to face. They are up against the Texas Longhorns next.

“There are things that we need to improve on and get better at, and players need to understand the importance of sustaining the kind of intensity, whether it’s in preparation, practice, so that we can build and improve as a team because – no disrespect to Utah State. Their players played hard, they’re a good little team. We’re gonna play teams that are much more physical and aggressive and talented than what they are, so we’re gonna have to do things correctly. And it’s gonna be important that guys can understand that,” Saban added.