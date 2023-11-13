Alabama football head coach Nick Saban opens up about the firings of Jimbo Fisher and Zach Arnett at their respective programs.

There was some big news in the college football landscape as head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Zach Arnett were each let go from their respective teams. Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media Monday and touched on the news of the firings according to on3 Sports.

Saban said that he knows how hard coaching a college football team can be and feels for the coaches that were recently fired. As well as emphasizing that he acknowledges the work every coach puts into the job.

“I don’t ever like to see anybody get let go, whatever you want to call it, in this business,” Saban said. “I know how hard everybody works, I know how difficult it is to sort of build a program, to get players to compete at a high level on a consistent basis, and just have a lot of respect for people who really work hard to try to change the lives of the guys that they’re coaching. Make them better, help them do the right things in terms of getting an education as well as trying to develop them on the football field.”

Saban believes a bright future is ahead for Fisher and Arnett

Fisher was relieved of his duties at Texas A&M after being first named the Aggies head coach in 2017. What resulted was a 45-25 record in six seasons after spending eight seasons as the head coach for Florida State. Concurrently, he worked closely with Saban as he was on the LSU staff in 2000.

Arnett was let go just after one season at the Mississippi State football program. Correspondingly, the team was in the midst of losing six of its past eight games.

One of the many harsh realities that Saban reiterates is how college football and really every sport is a “business.” Saban even predicted how Fisher and Arnett will have chances in coaching in the very near future.

“But we are in a business that you get evaluated based on outcomes and your performance and I hate to see anybody have to go through this,” Saban said. “I’ve been fired before, it’s no fun, it’s no fun for your family, but I’m sure that both those guys have great reputations in terms of what they’ve been able to accomplish over the course of their career and I’m sure they’ll have many more opportunities to be successful in the future.”

Nonetheless, the Alabama football program's next game will be against the Chattanooga Mocs this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (EST).