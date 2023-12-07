Alabama football coach Nick Saban shares "compassion" for the teams who got left out of the College Football Playoff

The controversy over Alabama football making the College Football Playoff over undefeated Florida State football has taken over conversations this week. The Crimson Tide were the fourth team selected for the Playoff after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Despite losing a game this year while the Seminoles went undefeated, Alabama now gets the chance to compete for the national championship over 13-0 Florida State.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban understands the frustrations of Florida State and other teams left out, but also believes the Crimson Tide deserved their spot.

“My obligation is to our team. I did the best just that I could to promote what we've been able to accomplish,” Saban told Pat McAfee. “We've won 11 straight games & beat the No. 1 team in the country in Georgia. We're a different team now then we were earlier in the season … I'm proud of how we played in the SEC Championship Game.

"We've won 11 straight games & beat the number 1 team in Georgia.. I'm proud of how we played in the SEC Championship & we've been on the outside looking in.. I also have compassion & feel bad for the teams that have an argument to get into the CFP & didn't" ~ Coach Saban pic.twitter.com/s8AiGapdOZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2023

“Everybody needs to understand — my phone's been blown up by people who didn't get in — as if I'm responsible for that,” Saban said. “We've been on the other side of this. We've been on the outside looking in, we've been the fifth-place team. We know how it feels, and I feel bad about it because there are a lot of teams this year who could make an argument to say ‘we should be there.' I get that, I feel great for our team … but I also have compassion & feel bad for the teams that have an argument to get into the CFP & didn't,” via the Pat McAfee Show.

Due to the four-team playoff set up, good teams were going to be left out of the bracket no matter what. Unfortunately for Florida State, there historic season wasn't enough to earn a spot. Other teams like Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State will also miss a playoff opportunity.

Meanwhile, Nick Saban will try to win his seventh national championship with Alabama. It won't be easy, they'll have to face No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl first.