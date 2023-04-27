The quarterback room at Alabama Football is getting crowded after Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide Thursday. That is a good problem for a program to have but not a desirable one for a college signal-caller. Jalen Milroe, who filled in for an injured Bryce Young last season, has a big decision to make.

He is not rattled by this new arrival, though, and plans to fight for the starting job.

“J will continue to do what he has always done — keep chopping wood and carrying water,” Milroe’s camp said, per TideIllustrated’s Tony Tsoukalas.



The determination is commendable, but time will tell who emerges under center for the 2023-24 season opener. Buchner is looking to have the regular starting reins for the first time in his career as well, after throwing 651 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions on a 55.4 completion percentage last year.

Five-star commit Julian Sayin may also have something to say about that, though. He, like Milroe, says he is unfazed by their new teammate and competition. They actually have a “good relationship,” Sayin said, via Justin Smith of Touchdown Alabama.

Milroe committed to Texas before deciding Alabama football would be a better fit for him. He was not asked to play hero ball for head coach Nick Saban, completing 31-of-53 passes (58.5 percent) for 297 yards to go with five touchdowns and three picks in eight games last season. The roster is loaded with enough talent to survive a game manager at quarterback, but all of these individuals are intent on showcasing the talent that got them there in the first place.

Fans will have their eyes glued to Tuscaloosa for the intriguing preseason QB battles that await.