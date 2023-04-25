After losing former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL, it appears Alabama may be in the market for a new stater via the transfer portal.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Alabama could be a landing spot for Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner. Buchner announced on Tuesday that he was entering the portal, but could opt to return to Notre Dame.

“Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left the Irish for the Crimson Tide this offseason,” Thamel said. “It became increasingly clear in Alabama’s spring game on Saturday that the program lacks a clear-cut starter.”

Alabama has five QBs on the current roster. Two of them are true freshmen and the other three have thrown a combined 46 passes with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has recently had a very solid run when it comes to producing NFL-caliber starting quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are established starters as they enter their fourth years in the league and Young has a very solid chance at going No. 1 overall in Thursday’s draft.

Buchner won the starting job with Notre Dame last season but was lost for much of the year after suffering a shoulder injury in the Irish’s second game. Notre Dame brought in former Wake Forest signal-caller Sam Hartman through the transfer portal in January. He is the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in the ACC.

Alabama failed to make it to the College Football Playoff in 2022 for just the second time since the four-team championship began in 2015. They could bring in a new quarterback in Tyler Buchner to make sure that doesn’t happen again in 2023.