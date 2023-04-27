Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Former Notre Dame football quarterback Tyler Buchner announced that he is transferring to the Alabama Football program, and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke about Buchner’s announcement in an appearance on NFL Network with Andrew Siciliano.

“Oh we love Tyler, wish him the best of luck,” Marcus Freeman said on NFL Network, via Andrew Siciliano. “You know, when he made his decision going to the portal I told him, ‘you know what, I’m always a fan of yours’ and I look forward to seeing the success he has at his next program.”

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman on QB ⁦@tylerbuchner⁩ announcing his transfer to Alabama.

⁦@nflnetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/dOozJbFEI4 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 27, 2023

Tyler Buchner saw playing time with Notre Dame during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but not very much. He participated in 10 games in 2021 and just three in 2022. He suffered a shoulder injury in Notre Dame football’s loss to Marshall that ended his 2022 season.

It will be interesting to see whether Buchner is the starting quarterback for the Alabama football program. Nick Saban’s program has brought in multiple quarterbacks in the 2023 class, and there are some quarterbacks who have been with the program in the past. Buckner will have to win the starting job.

Regardless, Marcus Freeman seemed to have no ill will toward Tyler Buchner for transferring out of the Notre Dame football program. Judging by his quote on NFL Network, he wishes Buchner luck with Alabama.

Notre Dame and Freeman will have to move forward without Buchner in the quarterback room. The solution that Freeman and Notre Dame comes up with, and whether it works in the 2023 season will be intriguing.