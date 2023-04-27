Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Just days after announcing his intentions to leave Notre Dame and enter the NCAA transfer portal, Tyler Buchner is headed south to the Alabama Crimson Tide, he revealed on Thursday.

“My time at Notre Dame allowed me to grow and develop as a football player while building lifelong friendships that were forged under fire,” Buchner tweeted. “I love my teammates and I will take those relationships with me for the rest of my life — they truly made my time at Notre Dame special. I also want to thank Coach Freeman, the coaching staff, support staff and the entire Irish family for all they did to help me mature both on and off the football field.

Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that is what has happened today. I have committed to play football for the University of Alabama, and head coach Nick Saban. I know this is the best decision for my future, and I can’t wait to get to Tuscaloosa and begin the next step of my football journey.”

It didn’t take long for Buchner to make a decision; he entered the portal on Tuesday, and said he had a willingness to return to Notre Dame if he didn’t like the available options.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It seems he did like the offer he received from Saban and Alabama, as that’s where the 20-year-old will head in 2023.

The La Mesa, CA native was ranked No. 41 in the ESPN 300 class of 2021, entering Notre Dame as one of coach Brian Kelly’s most important prospects during his tenure.

Buchner was the most accomplished quarterback to enter the portal in the spring period, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, and there was likely significant competition for the signal-caller. But it seems the junior was set on the Alabama Crimson Tide as soon as he put his name in the portal.

Tyler Buchner still has three seasons of eligibility remaining as he played just three games as a sophomore in 2022, earning him eligibility for a redshirt season.