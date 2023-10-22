When Alabama football lost in week two against Texas, the Crimson Tide knew that there was no margin of error for the remainder of the season. So far, Alabama has been up for the challenge. Coming into this weekend, they had won five games in a row to get to 6-1 going into a huge game against Tennessee football. The Crimson Tide came into this one ranked #11 in the country, and the Volunteers were #17. Tennessee won the matchup between these two teams last year in an absolute thriller, and they got off to a great start in this one as well. However, Alabama wasn't having it.

At halftime of this game, Tennessee football had a 20-7 lead and they were in complete control. However, Alabama football came out strong in the third quarter, and they completely flipped the script of the contest. The Volunteers didn't score in the second half of the game, and the Crimson Tide dominated the final two quarters to come out with a 34-20 victory.

One tradition involved with the Tennessee-Alabama football game is the winner celebrating their victory with cigars. The Crimson Tide got the win, and Nick Saban joined in on the celebration. Saban doesn't often celebrate after a regular season win, so Alabama fans were loving it.

Nick Saban's joining in on the celebratory cigar wave 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/sUdfcP6vUp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2023

We love Nick Saban! — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) October 21, 2023

Even the GOAT of college football, Nick Saban, can't resist the joy of a championship cigar celebration! 🐐 — Web³_King👑 (@Web_3_King) October 21, 2023

With the win, Alabama is now 7-1 and they remain in the drivers seat to win the SEC West. They have a big game against LSU in two weeks, and the division will likely come down to that game. Alabama has responded very well to their early season loss.

As for Tennessee, this was their second SEC loss. They play Georgia on November 18th, but it is unlikely that the Volunteers win the SEC East and make the playoff.