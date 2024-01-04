Seth McLaughlin says his goodbye to Alabama as he gets ready for Ohio State visit.

The Alabama football team saw their season come to an end on Monday as they lost in the Rose Bowl against Michigan football. The Crimson Tide led by a touchdown in the late stages of the game, but the Wolverines tied it up late to force overtime, and they went on to win the game. One problem that Alabama had in the game was bad snaps from their center, Seth McLaughlin. Then, just days after the game, he announced that he will be not be coming back to the Crimson Tide next year, and he will instead enter the transfer portal.

Seth McLaughlin has a lot of experience playing with Alabama football as he has played in 36 games with the Crimson Tide and started 25. Now, he is looking for a new home, and he posted a farewell message to the Alabama fan base on Thursday.

“I am incredibly thankful for Coach Saban and the tremendous blessing of playing for the University of Alabama for the past four years,” McLaughlin said in a tweet. “This experience has been one of a lifetime, and I am grateful for all of the coaches and teammates who believed in me. With that being said, yesterday my family and I decided that it is in my best interest to explore my options in the transfer portal. I love this school, I cherish this program, and I deeply appreciate the fans. Their passion for the game and their love for Alabama football are some of the main reasons why playing here has been so enjoyable. I'm excited to see what the future has in store.”

He hasn't been in the transfer portal for very long, but McLaughlin already has a visit set up with Ohio State football, according to a tweet from Pete Nakos. Who knows where McLaughlin will end up now that he is done at Alabama, but it could be the Buckeyes.