Can the Alabama connection lure Judkins?

The college football transfer portal got another surprising addition on Thursday as Ole Miss football star Quinshon Judkins entered. The Rebels running back rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 15 touchdowns, and his entry was quite surprising, especially after Jaxson Dart and other Ole Miss stars returned for one more year. Immediately after, Alabama football fans took to social media to call for Judkins to come to Tuscaloosa.

Every bit of money that @yea_ala has needs to be put towards a center, QUINSHON JUDKINS and TERRION ARNOLD — Noah Gurley Stans (@noahgurleystan) January 4, 2024

With that being said, a Justice Haynes/Quinshon Judkins backfield would be 😮‍💨 — 18x National Champions 🐘 (@_Tide18Tymes) January 4, 2024

Not sure what to make of the Quinshon Judkins news… other than, it's giving Jahmyr Gibbs vibes 🤔#Alabama — ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CodyCarpentier) January 4, 2024

Judkins is staying at Ole Miss with more money or he’s going to Alabama. (Birmingham native) — Sam (@smcgohon21) January 4, 2024

Judkins was born in Alabama and played high school football at Pike Road, so there is some interesting appeal to playing for the hometown team, although nothing officially has been thrown out there this early in the process.

But, others have also chimed in on the Judkins-Alabama buzz.

If I had to guess, I bet Quinshon Judkins ends up at Alabama — Aggie Sports 365 (@365Aggie) January 4, 2024

Schools to keep an eye on re: Quinshon Judkins: Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Miami — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 4, 2024

The Alabama football team has freshman running back Justice Haynes on the roster and big things are expected from him. But, there is no denying that Judkins is the best running back in the sport and is the likely No. 1 player at the position in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Quinshon Judkins is fresh off a 106-yard performance against Penn State in the Peach Bowl and he finished the season with 1,052 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2022, he rushed for 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns, so Judkins has put up video-game numbers in two years at Ole Miss.

But, Alabama football fans are always looking to add to the roster, and even more after seeing a flurry of players enter the portal following the Rose Bowl loss to Michigan. It's very early in the process, but the Judkins-Alabama connection sure has Crimson Tide fans hoping for a chance.