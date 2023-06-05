Before even taking the field for Alabama, freshman Tony Mitchell found himself in hot water. After facing consequences from both Alabama and the legal system, Mitchell didn't think he would ever play for the Crimson Tide.

Mitchell was arrested earlier this offseason and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was ultimately suspended from Alabama. Mitchell has had some time to think about his actions and realizes how his arrest could've cost him his career, via the Associated Press.

“I didn't know if I'd be able to play football again, but I continued to work out and stay close with the Lord and those who love me unconditionally,” Mitchell said. “During those times, it helped me to keep my mind off of it. But when I was by myself, what everybody had to say about it, it just felt like it happened again.”

The cornerback eventually pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. He was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and a $1,560 fine. Alabama has not yet confirmed Mitchell's status with the team.

It's clear his arrest played a major impact on Tony Mitchell's mentality. He admits that he lost sleep over the entire ordeal. However, he seems honest in his quest to improve and get past his downfall. A four-star recruit, Mitchell has plenty to offer on the gridiron. But after his arrest, it'll now be up to the Crimson Tide whether they welcome him back with open arms.