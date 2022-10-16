‘We played way too soft’: Nick Saban critical of problem area that doomed Alabama football vs. Tennessee

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban didn’t hold back in his criticisms of his team, especially the defense, after their upset loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

Heading to the showdown, the Alabama Crimson Tide had won 15 straight games against the Volunteers. The last time Tennessee won against them was back in 2006. However, the Vols ended that streak with an incredible display of offensive firepower.

Jalin Hyatt led the Tennessee offense with five receiving touchdowns. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and kicker Chase McGrath also came up big. After Alabama kicker Will Reichard missed a 50-yard field goal with 15 seconds left, Hooker quickly made two pass completions to bring the team within field goal range, allowing McGrath to finish the job with extra three points for the 52-49 lead as time expired.

Saban was naturally disappointed with Alabama’s performance, particularly in their defense that allowed Tennessee to score in clutch time.

“We played way too soft at the end to let them go down the field 50 yards and get in field goal range,” Saban shared, per Alex Byington of On 3 Sports.

Alabama football was actually ahead at halftime and was leading 49-42 with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. They could have done a better job protecting the lead at that point, but they were simply no match to the top-ranked Volunteers offense.

With that said, it’s not surprising why Nick Saban was mad at their display. It didn’t help that Alabama committed tons of mistake in the game, including a muffed punt that had the head coach throwing tantrums early in the contest.

The Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season with the defeat to the Volunteers. Sure enough, Saban can only hope his players learned their lessons.