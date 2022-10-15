Twitter hilariously reacts to Nick Saban’s NSFW tantrum in Alabama football-Tennessee game

The first half of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide football program and the Tennessee Volunteers couldn’t have been more shocking, as the mighty Tide looked overmatched. It was a frustrating effort by the no. 3 team in the nation, one that could be summed up by one reaction by head coach Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide muffed a punt in the first half and Saban absolutely lost his mind in an NSFW rant caught on camera. Twitter came with the hilarious reactions to Nick Saban’s angry moment.

This Twitter user pointed out that the Nick Saban rant vs. the Tennessee Volunteers is an all-time tirade in the collection of heated moments that the Alabama football coach has authored in his career as the head coach. But that was one of the milder reactions to the NSFW moment.

Some, like this account, couldn’t help but feel bad for the Alabama Crimson Tide football player who made the mistake, who had to feel the absolute wrath of Nick Saban.

Others couldn’t help but feel bad for any prospective players looking to go to Alabama, as they’re getting a firsthand look at what they’d have to deal with if they messed up on Saban’s watch.

This person was just waiting for the Nick Saban halftime interview, which, while a harsh critique of the Tide, was far less heated than the viral television moment.

Finally, this Twitter user couldn’t help but make light of the situation, comparing it to the reaction one would have when the get the wrong food order.

Clearly, Twitter was very amused by Nick Saban’s angry moment.