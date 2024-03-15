Alabama football is currently in the midst of a rare transitional period under new head coach Kalen DeBoer following the recent retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban. DeBoer inherits an Alabama team that was controversially selected to participate in the College Football playoff despite what some saw as a more convincing case for the Florida State Seminoles, and Saban's squad was then dismissed by the eventual champion Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl when they got there.
Of course, Nick Saban's impact on the success of Alabama football can be seen not only at the collegiate level but also in the NFL, where the Crimson Tide churned out handfuls of professional prospects year after year. Recently, safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs, two former members of Saban-led teams, both signed as free agents with the NFL's Green Bay Packers, and after the news about Jacobs was announced, McKinney took to his Instagram story to drop an Alabama football-themed reaction to the signing.
(per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).
Xavier McKinney pumped to be back with his college teammate Josh Jacobs pic.twitter.com/YHklLFx8fX
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 14, 2024
It seems that the brotherhood of former Alabama players now in the NFL is alive and well even after Saban's shocking retirement. In any case, DeBoer and his Crimson Tide staff, which he heavily revamped following his hiring, are now looking to navigate the college football transfer portal and add as much talent as possible before the new season, his first at the helm in Tuscaloosa, begins in September.