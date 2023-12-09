Taking a look at two players that Nick Saban and Alabama football must target in the transfer portal in the offseason.

The college football regular season is just about over. After the Army-Navy game on Saturday, the regular season will come to a close and give way to bowl season and the College Football Playoff. But that doesn't mean that college football won't be out of the spotlight. Now is the time for the transfer portal to start popping, and is it popping. Just about 3,000 players have put their names in the transfer portal looking for greener pastures elsewhere, which could come in the form of more playing time or playing closer to home, or maybe just a change of scenery. As always, the teams at the top of college football are going to be the ones to look for many players in the portal. Alabama football surely qualifies as one of those teams.

Alabama was one of the four teams who made the College Football Playoff, so their focus is not on the transfer portal at the moment. But they will still absolutely be busy in the portal and look to poach players from there. They've had success there in the past; Jermaine Burton, Alabama's leading receiver this season, was acquired out of the portal after Burton transferred out of Georgia. Players will want to go to the NFL factory that is Alabama. The question is: who should the Tide look to get from the portal?

Deion Burks, Wide Receiver

Jermaine Burton led Alabama football in receiving this season with 777 yards, but they could use another receiver to potentially replace Burton, who could leave for the NFL after this season, or to play alongside Burton and Isaiah Bond. Deion Burks of Purdue might be the best receiver in the portal. Alabama has not been mentioned as a potential suitor for Burks yet, but he is already a hot commodity in the transfer portal. Bama could get in the sweepstakes for Burks if they wanted to, and they probably should.

Burks' numbers don't pop off the screen. He has 804 yards in three college seasons, and 629 of those came this season. But there's a reason for that. Burks was not a priority in Purdue's offense playing behind David Bell in 2021 and Charlie Jones in 2022. Both of those players got drafted in the NFL. And once quarterback Aidan O'Connell declared for the NFL Draft and head coach Jeff Brohm left for Louisville, apparently Purdue's pass attack went with them. Purdue only threw for 2,534 yards this season; they threw for at least 3,900 yards in each of the previous two seasons. Burks had to do too much.

And yet, Burks was still able to rack up roughly 25% of Purdue's passing yards (624), 20% of the team's receptions (47), and 47% of the team's receiving touchdowns (7). He's a big play receiver capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.

DEION BURKS 💨 84 YARD TD FOR THE BOILERMAKERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bcjDD4qPfU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Burks would be a great fit next to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Alabama should go all out to get Burks from the portal.

Trey Moore, Edge Rusher

There may not be a pass rusher who will be more coveted in the transfer portal than Texas-San Antonio's Trey Moore. He was one of the best edge rushers in all of college football in 2023. He finished the 2023 season with 14 sacks, which was third in the nation. Only Troy's Javon Solomon (16) and James Madison's Jalen Green (15.5) had more sacks on the year than Moore.

Alabama football is likely going to need another pass rusher too. Dallas Turner was also one of the best pass rushers in college football this season and will likely be a top-ten pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Moore would allow the Tide to not miss a beat if/when Turner declares for the draft. The Tide should be doing everything in their power to get Moore out of the portal.