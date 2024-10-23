The back-and-forth between Alabama football and Tennessee continues amid Week 8’s fake crowd noise debacle. After radio announcer Chris Stewart clarified his comments on Neyland Stadium piping in fake crowd noise to amplify the ambiance of Tennessee football’s 24-17 win against the Crimson Tide, Alabama football’s video producer is speaking out.

Alabama football video producer Patrick Greenfield corroborated Stewart’s claim, retracting that Tennessee football wasn’t pumping in fake crowd noise. Instead, the noise is “amplified” with its speakers placed directly behind the Crimson Tide’s bench, and it was deafening.

“There were literally 3 speakers on each sideline with eardrum-busting level crowd and band noise,” Greenfield posted to his X, formerly Twitter. “Never seen that before.”

Then, Greenfield added a photo to his post for its proper context.

“Here is a picture of one of the speakers at Neyland that pumps in crowd/band noise,” he wrote, accompanied by a photo with the speaker circled.

No official word is given regarding whether the speaker’s placement violates NCAA football rules. However, the video coordinator’s claim to never have seen what happened at Neyland Stadium before should make many wonder if there will be a proper investigation.

Chris Stewart clarifies viral fake crowd noise comment

Alabama football radio announcer Chris Stewart isn’t pointing to Tennesee football’s speakers as the scapegoat to blame for Alabama football losing to Tennessee but agreed he misspoke. Stewart said it in an interview with WJOX 94.5’s “3 Man Front.”

“It had zero to do with Alabama losing the football game. I never once said that it did. That was something that fans choose to do, and they’ve won now twice over the last 18 years. And rather than celebrate it, they opted to pick that. It really wasn’t anything meant derogatory toward Tennesse. It was not an excuse. It was a comment about the noise in that moment.”

Alabama football will host Missouri on Saturday.