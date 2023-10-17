Jalen Milroe took over one of the most scrutinized positions in all of sports when he became the starting quarterback for Alabama football this season. However, he's taking a smart approach to the pressure that comes with the position.

“With pressure, I think I see it as a positive,” Milroe said. “We shouldn’t fear pressure at all. How I see fear is I face everything and rise and see everything as an opportunity, for sure. And another thing too is preparation. Preparation is very key to any success. That’s my biggest thing, what I try to do as much as possible is be prepared for any situation that may happen,” via Matt Stahl of Al.com.

“There’s nothing to be too tense about, or too stressed about by any means,” Milroe said. “I think the biggest thing is being prepared as much as possible and then the support system I have around me. To say I can do anything by myself, I don’t believe in that. It takes a great team, it takes a whole village and I have great guys around me to push the main situation. I’m blessed to have a great support system. I know I can thrive to any situation.”

It can't be easy handling the quarterback job as Milroe succeeds Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, who all went on to become starting NFL quarterbacks after leading the Crimson Tide offense. Milroe has also had to deal with his squad dropping out of the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2015.

This kind of pressure would not be easy on any first-year starting quarterback, but Milroe seems to have a good mindset. Alabama hosts Tennessee this weekend.