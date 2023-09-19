Alabama football is having one of its worst starts to the college football season in a long time. Though their record looks fine at 2-1, they lost to Texas and their last win over South Florida was far from convincing. The last two games were seen as so drastic that Alabama dropped out of the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2015.

Part of the reason for the struggles has been inconsistent play at the quarterback position. The Crimson Tide were spoiled with Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, and Bryce Young all playing quarterback for Alabama in consecutive seasons. Jalen Milroe took over for Bryce Young at the start of the season, but was benched after throwing two interceptions in the loss to Texas.

The result without Milroe was even worse. Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson got a chance versus South Florida and neither showed they were ready for that role. Buchner went 5-14 for 34 yards passing while Simpson went 5-9 for 73 yards. After the poor showing, Alabama has given Milroe the starting QB job back.

A defensive coordinator at another Power 5 school talked about Jalen Milroe saying Milroe is, “Big play or nothing … He's in a tough spot, but I do think he's talented,” “He throws a great deep ball, can create on his own. He just doesn't have that ability to make the off-platform throws that Bryce Young did,” via Alex Scarborough of ESPN.

It's tough to follow in the footsteps after four NFL starting quarterbacks all succeeded playing for Alabama football before, but Jalen Milroe will at least retain his position as QB1 going forward.