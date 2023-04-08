Unlike in previous years, Alabama’s wide receiver depth chart has not seen major changes since the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

Jermaine Burton decided against declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, as he elected to return to Alabama for the 2023 season. While Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle all opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal, the Crimson Tide will at the least be able to rely on the likes of Ja’Corey Brooks and also Isaiah Bond later this year.

Bond featured for Alabama in his freshman campaign last season. He tallied 17 receptions for 220 receiving yards in the year. He did manage to orchestrate a few promising outings, including a 79 receiving yards showing in Alabama’s road win over Arkansas.

During a press conference on Friday following Alabama’s first scrimmage of the spring, head coach Nick Saban took some time to laud multiple wideouts on the team, including Bond.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think Burton made some big plays today,” Saban said. “Ja’Corey Brooks made some big plays today. Benson’s had a really, really good spring and is capable of stretching the field and making big plays. … Isaiah Bond has had a really good spring and has done a really good job.

“So receiver corps has developed really nicely. Consistency in performance is what we need to continue to work on.”

Burton and Brooks are slated to lead Alabama’s wide receiver corps this year, but Bond could end up receiving a golden opportunity to be the team’s No. 3 option at the position.