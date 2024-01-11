Alabama football could be in line to acquire Mike Norvell from Florida State, seen as a perfect fit to be Nick Saban's successor.

Alabama football lost the greatest coach of all time, due to retirement, but they're reign as a powerhouse isn't over. The Crimson Tide have the ability to hand any coach in the country a blank check with the opportunity of a lifetime in Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban and the Tide are going to be extremely careful in deciding who gets to sit on the throne. One of the few names being considered for this title is Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

On3 Sports reporter Andy Staples spoke on the potential move for Norvell, mentioning a couple of positives for both parties, via Warchant on X. The Seminoles are back on their feet after a rough stretch of irrelevancy. Norvell has been with the program for four years, increasing his win total each season. He led the Noles to an undefeated 13-0 record in 2023, with an ACC title and Orange Bowl appearance.

“The Norvell thing, it makes a lot of sense because he's recruited in the area. When you recruit at Florida State you're recruiting against Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Florida, like all the teams that Alabama would have to recruit against, you're already recruiting against. You understand the lay of the land, you understand the recruiting map. You add in the fact that he's been with the Battles End, which is a really good collective, they're ahead of the curve on everything,” said Staples.

Norvell is one of the few coaches around the country that's built for the modern era in college football. He continues to produce top transfer classes each season, knowing how to work through the portal. Florida State has been acquiring instant impact transfers, choosing veteran production over potential, and it's proven to be successful. Norvell has also worked his way around NIL incentives, strategically distributing his resources through the portal and high school recruiting. His relationship with the administrative staff and boosters will stand out to the Tide.

“He has the experience of the last month and a half. If you're that person who got screwed that way, wouldn't you want to go to the place that they leap-frogged over you? It would seem they have a prohibitive advantage over where you are now. That's the issue, plus we know Alabama can pay. They didn't have to pay a buyout to get rid of Nick Saban. They got plenty of money, so it's a tough ‘no' if you're Mike Norvell.”

Despite the Seminoles having an undefeated regular season in 2023, winning their conference championship, they were left out of the College Football Playoff. This won't be the case if Norvell can transition into the SEC. He'll have the money and name to compete with anyone. It's already known that he's able to produce at a high level on the field with a successful staff, so an opportunity to continue the legacy could be intriguing for both Norvell and Alabama. The Tide will take this process slow and Saban will surely be a part of the decision making. They may have a couple of candidates in mind, some of whom have history in Tuscaloosa, but Norvell's name makes a lot of sense in a marriage with Alabama football.