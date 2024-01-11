Alabama football fans had no love for Dabo Swinney.

Nick Saban will no longer be the architect of the Alabama football program. After a disappointing loss in the College Football Playoff, the Crimson Tide's head honcho finally called it a career. Now, talks of new head coaches have come to light after the announcement. One may think that the program could emulate the recent success of Michigan and Jim Harbaugh. They could bring in an alumni to spearhead everything. Clemson football's Dabo Swinney fits the bill but fans seem to think otherwise, via Brittany Decker of WVTM 13.

The Alabama football fans were very clear with their chants: “Anyone but Dabo!”

Students chant “anyone but Dabo!” in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium. @WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/3MPGDt7WQ9 — Brittany Decker (@BrittanyWVTM13) January 11, 2024

A glaring problem with the Clemson football program as of late has been their lack of success. Dabo Swinney's squad has not produced a team that has reached the College Football Playoff in the last three seasons. The Alabama football faithful may not want that and would like to continue their historic reign atop the giants of this field.

But, Swinney has proven to be a worthy candidate. His performance against the Crimson Tide also says the same thing. Two of the Clemson Tigers' national titles came as a direct result of beating the Alabama football program in the final. But, his ties with the squad are not just purely negative. He was a member of their 1992 national championship run and knows this program very well.

His reunion might look bleak because of a clause in his contract extension anyway. He will have to pay Clemson a large fine if he becomes the new head coach of the Alabama football squad. Will he take the risk and follow Nick Saban's path to greatness?