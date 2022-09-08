Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday.

Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on the ground; he recorded 71 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in the Longhorns’ home victory over UL Monroe. On the other hand, Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson Tide’s stout defensive unit upfront held Utah State to a 2.1 rushing yards per attempt average in their regular season opener last Saturday.

Anderson is one Alabama player who has taken some time to watch film on Robinson as of late. With what he has seen so far from the junior, he sees a potent, all-around running back.

“Watched a little bit so far,” Anderson said during a press conference earlier this week. “You know, he’s very explosive. He can run, he can go on the outside or inside. Very versatile running back. Like I said, it’s going to be a great challenge for us, but we’re going to prepare the right way to go play this game on Saturday.”

Robinson bolstered his 2023 NFL Draft stock over the 2021 campaign. He was Texas’ do-it-all player on the offensive side of the ball, as he tallied 1,127 rushing yards and 295 receiving yards in 10 games played. He also went on to lead the team in total touchdowns with 15.

In the big picture, Robinson is expected to square off with multiple future NFL talents this Saturday, from Anderson to linebacker Henry To’oTo’o.