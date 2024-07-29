Alabama State University is mourning the loss of Tiana Dye, a promising 21-year-old biochemistry major who was fatally stabbed on July 14 per a report by WVUA. Dye, who was set to become a senior this fall, aspired to a career in dermatology.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 10:43 a.m. in the 400 block of Clanton Avenue, about half a mile from the university campus. Montgomery Police Department and Fire Medics responded to the scene following a report of a stabbing. Dye sustained a fatal wound and was swiftly transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Police officials have released limited information regarding the circumstances surrounding Dye’s death. No suspects have been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing. The lack of updates has left Dye’s family, particularly her mother, Danielle Luckett, in a state of frustration and despair.

“I know I can’t get her back, but I want justice for my daughter,” Luckett expressed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The authorities haven’t given me any updates, only informing me about Tiana’s body being transferred to a funeral home in Georgia.”

Dye had been residing in a house owned by one of her professors, sharing it with three other girls for over a year prior to the incident. Her mother described her as a dedicated and hardworking student who balanced her academic commitments with a full-time job.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Dye was actively involved in her campus community. She was a member of the dean’s list, the university’s chapter of the NAACP, the honor society, and the leadership committee. Her involvement and leadership were a testament to her character and dedication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riverdale Raiders (@rhsathleticsthedale)

Before attending Alabama State University, Dye graduated from Riverdale High School in Clayton County, Alabama. Her alma mater expressed their condolences and support for her family in a statement on Instagram.

“Just this past Sunday former Raider from the graduating class of 2021, Tiana Dye’s life was unjustifiably cut short this past Sunday and her family is in need of some additional support if you are able to do so. While Tiana was a former student athlete here at Riverdale high school, she was entering her final semester at Alabama State University where she maintained her spot on the Dean’s List. We are asking that you keep her family and friends in your thoughts/prayers as they navigate through this difficult time,” the caption of the post read.

To aid with funeral expenses and support the family during this difficult time, Luckett set up a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised over $7,000 as of the time of this writing.