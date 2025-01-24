Alabama football and Texas football both fell short of their ultimate goal this season, as Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff entirely while Texas fell to eventual national champion Ohio State in the semifinals. Now, both schools are already doing the groundwork to get back to college football's mountaintop.

Both perennial powerhouses are deep in the recruiting for Heze Kent, a four-star ATH in the class of 2026. Kent is now down to five schools that are in the running to land him: Miami (FL), Texas, Alabama, Florida and Florida State, according to On3 Sports.

Kent is listed as an athlete, a position usually reserved for offensive skill players or defensive backs, but Kent is a bit of a unique build. He is more of a super-sized athlete that can do a lot of different things. Kent is listed at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and did all sorts of different things for Brunswick High School in Georgia. He ran the ball, caught the ball and blocked, and is protected to be a tight end at the next level.

For the season, Kent recorded more than 1,100 yards from scrimmage while leading Brunswick to the second round of the playoffs. On3 currently lists him as the No. 16 overall recruit in the state of Georgia.

Texas and Alabama could both use a player of Kent's skillset as they transition into the next phase of their programs. Texas will need to find a tight end to replace star pass catcher Gunnar Helm at that spot. Helm is headed to the NFL after a stellar season in 2024, and now Steve Sarkisian needs to find his replacement. That could be Kent down the line.

Kent would also be a solid addition for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide. The former Washington head coach its till trying to put his fingerprint on the Alabama program and establish himself as someone that can continue on the legacy of the Tide in the SEC. Adding a big, physical presence like Kent would be a huge step in the right direction in that department.